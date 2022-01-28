Bank7: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank7 missed estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.65, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank7's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.57
|0.52
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.67
|0.56
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|13.45M
|12.07M
|12.02M
|11.99M
|Revenue Actual
|13.86M
|14.24M
|12.65M
|12.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News