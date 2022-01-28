Recap: Badger Meter Q4 Earnings

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 25.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.46 0.42 0.43 EPS Actual 0.54 0.48 0.47 0.45 Revenue Estimate 126.47M 118.35M 120.40M 109.15M Revenue Actual 128.74M 122.87M 117.84M 112.33M

