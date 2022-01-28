Recap: Badger Meter Q4 Earnings
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 25.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.46
|0.42
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.48
|0.47
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|126.47M
|118.35M
|120.40M
|109.15M
|Revenue Actual
|128.74M
|122.87M
|117.84M
|112.33M
