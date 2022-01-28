Red River Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 20.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.97, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $407.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.02 0.91 0.88 EPS Actual 1.12 1.13 1.10 0.99 Revenue Estimate 17.71M 16.85M 18.00M 17.84M Revenue Actual 23.75M 23.65M 24.37M 24.85M

