Red River Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 20.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.97, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $407.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.02
|0.91
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|1.13
|1.10
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|17.71M
|16.85M
|18.00M
|17.84M
|Revenue Actual
|23.75M
|23.65M
|24.37M
|24.85M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News