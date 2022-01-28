 Skip to main content

Red River Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 8:40am   Comments
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red River Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 20.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $0.97, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $407.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red River Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.03 1.02 0.91 0.88
EPS Actual 1.12 1.13 1.10 0.99
Revenue Estimate 17.71M 16.85M 18.00M 17.84M
Revenue Actual 23.75M 23.65M 24.37M 24.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

