Recap: Charter Communications Q4 Earnings
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charter Communications beat estimated earnings by 28.3%, reporting an EPS of $8.93 versus an estimate of $6.96, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $588.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8, which was followed by a 4.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charter Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.7
|4.78
|4.26
|4.89
|EPS Actual
|6.5
|5.29
|4.11
|6.05
|Revenue Estimate
|12.93B
|12.61B
|12.50B
|12.57B
|Revenue Actual
|13.15B
|12.80B
|12.52B
|12.62B
