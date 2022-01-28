Recap: Charter Communications Q4 Earnings

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charter Communications beat estimated earnings by 28.3%, reporting an EPS of $8.93 versus an estimate of $6.96, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $588.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8, which was followed by a 4.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charter Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 5.7 4.78 4.26 4.89 EPS Actual 6.5 5.29 4.11 6.05 Revenue Estimate 12.93B 12.61B 12.50B 12.57B Revenue Actual 13.15B 12.80B 12.52B 12.62B

