Colgate-Palmolive: Q4 Earnings Insights
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive reported in-line EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.79, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $79.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Colgate-Palmolive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.8
|0.79
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.8
|0.80
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|4.40B
|4.24B
|4.25B
|4.14B
|Revenue Actual
|4.41B
|4.26B
|4.34B
|4.32B
