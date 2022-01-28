Recap: VF Q3 Earnings
VF (NYSE:VFC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VF beat estimated earnings by 11.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.21, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VF's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.10
|0.29
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.27
|0.27
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|3.50B
|2.14B
|2.50B
|3.00B
|Revenue Actual
|3.20B
|2.19B
|2.58B
|2.97B
