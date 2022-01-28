 Skip to main content

Recap: VF Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:33am   Comments
Recap: VF Q3 Earnings

 

VF (NYSE:VFC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VF beat estimated earnings by 11.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VF's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.15 0.10 0.29 0.90
EPS Actual 1.11 0.27 0.27 0.93
Revenue Estimate 3.50B 2.14B 2.50B 3.00B
Revenue Actual 3.20B 2.19B 2.58B 2.97B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

