Recap: VF Q3 Earnings

VF (NYSE:VFC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

VF beat estimated earnings by 11.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VF's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.10 0.29 0.90 EPS Actual 1.11 0.27 0.27 0.93 Revenue Estimate 3.50B 2.14B 2.50B 3.00B Revenue Actual 3.20B 2.19B 2.58B 2.97B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.