Recap: Church & Dwight Q4 Earnings
Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Church & Dwight Co beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $74.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Church & Dwight Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.70
|0.81
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.76
|0.83
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.27B
|1.24B
|1.29B
