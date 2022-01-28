Recap: Booz Allen Hamilton Q3 Earnings
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Booz Allen Hamilton beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 7.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.97
|0.82
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.07
|0.89
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|2.14B
|2.01B
|2.00B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.11B
|1.99B
|1.98B
|1.90B
