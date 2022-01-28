Recap: Booz Allen Hamilton Q3 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 7.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.97 0.82 0.93 EPS Actual 1.26 1.07 0.89 1.04 Revenue Estimate 2.14B 2.01B 2.00B 2.00B Revenue Actual 2.11B 1.99B 1.98B 1.90B

