LyondellBasell Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LyondellBasell Industries missed estimated earnings by 8.56%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.97, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.89 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 3.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.69
|5.11
|2.59
|1.36
|EPS Actual
|5.25
|6.13
|3.18
|2.19
|Revenue Estimate
|11.12B
|10.74B
|9.09B
|7.03B
|Revenue Actual
|12.70B
|11.56B
|9.08B
|7.94B
