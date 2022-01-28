LyondellBasell Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries missed estimated earnings by 8.56%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.97, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.89 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 3.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 5.69 5.11 2.59 1.36 EPS Actual 5.25 6.13 3.18 2.19 Revenue Estimate 11.12B 10.74B 9.09B 7.03B Revenue Actual 12.70B 11.56B 9.08B 7.94B

