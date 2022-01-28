Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Insights
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
Caterpillar beat estimated earnings by 19.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.56 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.20
|2.38
|1.94
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|2.60
|2.87
|2.12
|Revenue Estimate
|12.48B
|12.58B
|11.09B
|11.25B
|Revenue Actual
|12.40B
|12.89B
|11.89B
|11.23B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News