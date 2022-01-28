 Skip to main content

Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:32am   Comments
Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Caterpillar beat estimated earnings by 19.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.56 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.20 2.38 1.94 1.49
EPS Actual 2.66 2.60 2.87 2.12
Revenue Estimate 12.48B 12.58B 11.09B 11.25B
Revenue Actual 12.40B 12.89B 11.89B 11.23B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

