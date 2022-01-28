Recap: Autoliv Q4 Earnings
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autoliv beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $398.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|1.43
|1.43
|1.93
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|1.20
|1.79
|2.19
|Revenue Estimate
|1.92B
|2.12B
|2.18B
|2.41B
|Revenue Actual
|1.85B
|2.02B
|2.24B
|2.52B
