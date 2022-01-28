Recap: Southside Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southside Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.69 0.68 0.64 EPS Actual 0.90 0.65 1.04 0.89 Revenue Estimate 60.35M 60.63M 59.85M 59.77M Revenue Actual 60.98M 56.58M 59.93M 59.61M

