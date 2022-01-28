Recap: Southside Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southside Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.69
|0.68
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.65
|1.04
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|60.35M
|60.63M
|59.85M
|59.77M
|Revenue Actual
|60.98M
|56.58M
|59.93M
|59.61M
