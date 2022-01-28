Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Insights
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 03:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weyerhaeuser beat estimated earnings by 6.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.46, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weyerhaeuser's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|1.38
|0.91
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|1.37
|0.91
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|2.33B
|3.07B
|2.52B
|1.92B
|Revenue Actual
|2.35B
|3.14B
|2.51B
|2.06B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
