Recap: Investar Holding Q4 Earnings

Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 1.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $319.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Investar Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.05 0.57 0.46 0.32 EPS Actual -1.06 0.53 0.49 0.39 Revenue Estimate 23.77M 24.11M 24.16M 21.20M Revenue Actual 25.46M 25.25M 22.00M 22.83M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.