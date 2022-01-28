Recap: Investar Holding Q4 Earnings
Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Investar Holding beat estimated earnings by 1.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $319.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Investar Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.05
|0.57
|0.46
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|-1.06
|0.53
|0.49
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|23.77M
|24.11M
|24.16M
|21.20M
|Revenue Actual
|25.46M
|25.25M
|22.00M
|22.83M
