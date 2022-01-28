Recap: Flushing Financial Q4 Earnings

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Flushing Financial missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $7.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flushing Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.65 0.47 0.42 EPS Actual 0.88 0.73 0.54 0.58 Revenue Estimate 63.87M 64.40M 61.26M 55.26M Revenue Actual 64.23M 57.83M 67.20M 54.55M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.