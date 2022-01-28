Recap: Flushing Financial Q4 Earnings
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flushing Financial missed estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $7.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flushing Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.65
|0.47
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.73
|0.54
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|63.87M
|64.40M
|61.26M
|55.26M
|Revenue Actual
|64.23M
|57.83M
|67.20M
|54.55M
