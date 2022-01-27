Nurix Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Nurix Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 23.19%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.69, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $707.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nurix Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|-0.54
|-0.46
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.60
|-0.63
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|8.57M
|8.23M
|7.94M
|3.94M
|Revenue Actual
|10.25M
|7.09M
|5.01M
|6.69M
