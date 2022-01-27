Recap: Farmers National Banc Q4 Earnings
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.42, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Farmers National Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.43
|0.37
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.55
|0.51
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|36.10M
|35.20M
|34.73M
|33.27M
|Revenue Actual
|35.55M
|36.36M
|35.85M
|36.48M
