Recap: Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian Pacific Railway missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.8, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $63.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Pacific Railway's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.8
|0.82
|0.69
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.7
|0.84
|0.71
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|1.65B
|1.66B
|1.59B
|1.63B
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|1.67B
|1.55B
|1.55B
