Bank of Princeton: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Princeton beat estimated earnings by 8.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.85, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Princeton's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.8 0.68 0.57 EPS Actual 0.88 0.8 0.70 0.60 Revenue Estimate 15.25M 15.17M 13.98M 13.44M Revenue Actual 17.43M 16.75M 15.62M 14.74M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.