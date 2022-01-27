Byline Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Byline Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Byline Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.45 0.36 0.29 EPS Actual 0.69 0.77 0.57 0.38 Revenue Estimate 75.25M 71.97M 69.67M 69.53M Revenue Actual 78.34M 79.18M 72.38M 73.71M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.