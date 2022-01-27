Byline Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Byline Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.5, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Byline Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.45
|0.36
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.77
|0.57
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|75.25M
|71.97M
|69.67M
|69.53M
|Revenue Actual
|78.34M
|79.18M
|72.38M
|73.71M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings