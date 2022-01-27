Recap: Forestar Group Q1 Earnings
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Forestar Group beat estimated earnings by 20.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $100.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Forestar Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.4
|0.41
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.6
|0.59
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|403.47M
|307.57M
|285.24M
|261.51M
|Revenue Actual
|418.70M
|312.90M
|287.10M
|307.10M
