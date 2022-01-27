Boot Barn Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.19, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $183.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boot Barn Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.88 0.47 1 EPS Actual 1.22 1.26 0.75 0.99 Revenue Estimate 290.95M 287.33M 232.86M 303.34M Revenue Actual 312.72M 306.33M 258.87M 302.34M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Boot Barn Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.23 and $2.23 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Boot Barn Holdings, a bearish signal to many investors.

