Recap: First Western Financial Q4 Earnings
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
First Western Financial missed estimated earnings by 16.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $518.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Western Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.77
|0.63
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.76
|0.74
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|23.86M
|25.48M
|23.57M
|28.70M
|Revenue Actual
|25.34M
|23.72M
|23.67M
|23.41M
