Recap: First Western Financial Q4 Earnings

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Western Financial missed estimated earnings by 16.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $518.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Western Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.77 0.63 0.90 EPS Actual 0.81 0.76 0.74 0.61 Revenue Estimate 23.86M 25.48M 23.57M 28.70M Revenue Actual 25.34M 23.72M 23.67M 23.41M

