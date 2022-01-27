SB Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SB Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SB Financial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.54
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.53
|0.68
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|9.30M
|9.00M
|9.90M
|9.20M
|Revenue Actual
|16.67M
|15.69M
|20.55M
|18.19M
