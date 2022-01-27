SB Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SB Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SB Financial Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.54 0.41 EPS Actual 0.56 0.53 0.68 0.77 Revenue Estimate 9.30M 9.00M 9.90M 9.20M Revenue Actual 16.67M 15.69M 20.55M 18.19M

