MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

MidWestOne Financial Gr missed estimated earnings by 5.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.96, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $218.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.89 0.80 0.67 EPS Actual 1.03 1.08 1.35 1.04 Revenue Estimate 37.82M 38.19M 39.24M 38.52M Revenue Actual 40.34M 38.51M 38.62M 39.04M

