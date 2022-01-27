MidWestOne Financial Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MidWestOne Financial Gr missed estimated earnings by 5.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.96, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $218.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MidWestOne Financial Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.89
|0.80
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.08
|1.35
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|37.82M
|38.19M
|39.24M
|38.52M
|Revenue Actual
|40.34M
|38.51M
|38.62M
|39.04M
