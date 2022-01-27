 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glacier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 5:36pm   Comments
Share:
Glacier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glacier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.72 0.75 0.74
EPS Actual 0.79 0.81 0.85 0.86
Revenue Estimate 167.32M 161.18M 161.12M 157.22M
Revenue Actual 162.61M 155.47M 156.81M 165.76M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GBCI)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings