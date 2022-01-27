Glacier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glacier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.72 0.75 0.74 EPS Actual 0.79 0.81 0.85 0.86 Revenue Estimate 167.32M 161.18M 161.12M 157.22M Revenue Actual 162.61M 155.47M 156.81M 165.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.