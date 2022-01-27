Glacier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Glacier Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $21.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Glacier Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.72
|0.75
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.81
|0.85
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|167.32M
|161.18M
|161.12M
|157.22M
|Revenue Actual
|162.61M
|155.47M
|156.81M
|165.76M
