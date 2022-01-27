Hilltop Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Hilltop Holdings beat estimated earnings by

Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM.

Earnings

Hilltop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilltop Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 1.01 1.01 1.16 EPS Actual 1.15 1.21 1.46 1.30 Revenue Estimate 104.66M 103.42M 102.90M 100.38M Revenue Actual 105.09M 107.92M 105.68M 107.37M

