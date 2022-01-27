Hilltop Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Hilltop Holdings beat estimated earnings by
Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilltop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilltop Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|1.01
|1.01
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.21
|1.46
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|104.66M
|103.42M
|102.90M
|100.38M
|Revenue Actual
|105.09M
|107.92M
|105.68M
|107.37M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings