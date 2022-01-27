WR Berkley: Q4 Earnings Insights
WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WR Berkley beat estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $266.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 4.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WR Berkley's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.94
|0.81
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.17
|1.08
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|2.30B
|2.16B
|2.11B
|2.10B
|Revenue Actual
|2.42B
|2.30B
|2.16B
|2.31B
