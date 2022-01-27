 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WR Berkley: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 5:35pm   Comments
Share:
WR Berkley: Q4 Earnings Insights

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WR Berkley beat estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $266.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 4.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WR Berkley's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.98 0.94 0.81 0.79
EPS Actual 1.32 1.17 1.08 0.92
Revenue Estimate 2.30B 2.16B 2.11B 2.10B
Revenue Actual 2.42B 2.30B 2.16B 2.31B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WRB)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Earnings Outlook For WR Berkley
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings