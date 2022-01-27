Recap: Mitek Systems Q1 Earnings
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mitek Systems beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mitek Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.16
|0.14
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.23
|0.16
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|33.13M
|29.22M
|26.55M
|25.22M
|Revenue Actual
|33.27M
|31.78M
|28.77M
|25.98M
