Recap: Mitek Systems Q1 Earnings

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mitek Systems beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mitek Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.22 0.23 0.16 0.14 Revenue Estimate 33.13M 29.22M 26.55M 25.22M Revenue Actual 33.27M 31.78M 28.77M 25.98M

