 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 5:34pm   Comments
Share:
Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Insights

Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seacoast Banking beat estimated earnings by 16.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seacoast Banking's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.52 0.48 0.48
EPS Actual 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55
Revenue Estimate 86.93M 82.65M 82.75M 83.50M
Revenue Actual 90.35M 81.12M 84.28M 83.72M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SBCF)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Seacoast Banking
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings