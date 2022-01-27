Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Insights
Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Seacoast Banking beat estimated earnings by 16.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seacoast Banking's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.52
|0.48
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.59
|0.63
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|86.93M
|82.65M
|82.75M
|83.50M
|Revenue Actual
|90.35M
|81.12M
|84.28M
|83.72M
