Seacoast Banking: Q4 Earnings Insights

Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seacoast Banking beat estimated earnings by 16.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seacoast Banking's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.52 0.48 0.48 EPS Actual 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55 Revenue Estimate 86.93M 82.65M 82.75M 83.50M Revenue Actual 90.35M 81.12M 84.28M 83.72M

