Recap: First Financial Bancorp Q4 Earnings
First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Financial Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $23.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.52
|0.48
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.58
|0.50
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|152.60M
|153.92M
|157.26M
|159.42M
|Revenue Actual
|155.95M
|157.01M
|154.20M
|179.99M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings