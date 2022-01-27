Recap: Celanese Q4 Earnings
Celanese (NYSE:CE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Celanese missed estimated earnings by 2.96%, reporting an EPS of $4.91 versus an estimate of $5.06, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $684.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Celanese's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.74
|4.25
|2.96
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|4.82
|5.02
|3.46
|2.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|1.92B
|1.72B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.20B
|1.80B
|1.59B
