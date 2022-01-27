Recap: Ameris Q4 Earnings
Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ameris reported in-line EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.17, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $26.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ameris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1.18
|1.15
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|1.25
|1.66
|1.47
|Revenue Estimate
|245.11M
|263.83M
|260.93M
|274.67M
|Revenue Actual
|238.22M
|251.09M
|282.95M
|275.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
