Eastman Chemical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Eastman Chemical missed estimated earnings by 3.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.87, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $508.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eastman Chemical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.46
|2.30
|2.04
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.46
|2.13
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|2.60B
|2.40B
|2.33B
|2.16B
|Revenue Actual
|2.72B
|2.65B
|2.41B
|2.19B
