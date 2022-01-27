 Skip to main content

Eastman Chemical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:55pm   Comments


Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eastman Chemical missed estimated earnings by 3.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.87, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $508.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 5.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eastman Chemical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.46 2.30 2.04 1.50
EPS Actual 2.46 2.46 2.13 1.69
Revenue Estimate 2.60B 2.40B 2.33B 2.16B
Revenue Actual 2.72B 2.65B 2.41B 2.19B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

