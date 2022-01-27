South Plains Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.65 0.68 0.74 EPS Actual 0.82 0.74 0.82 0.87 Revenue Estimate 53.56M 52.33M 50.63M 56.14M Revenue Actual 56.97M 51.84M 56.04M 56.54M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.