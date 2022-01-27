South Plains Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.67, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at South Plains Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.65
|0.68
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.74
|0.82
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|53.56M
|52.33M
|50.63M
|56.14M
|Revenue Actual
|56.97M
|51.84M
|56.04M
|56.54M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
