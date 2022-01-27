Recap: The Bancorp Q4 Earnings
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.45, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $444.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.50
|0.44
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|52.95M
|53.02M
|52.32M
|49.10M
|Revenue Actual
|50.89M
|54.07M
|53.76M
|51.71M
