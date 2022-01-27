First Interstate BancSys: Q4 Earnings Insights

First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Interstate BancSys beat estimated earnings by 15.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.72, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Interstate BancSys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.72 0.72 0.78 EPS Actual 0.86 0.69 0.83 0.76 Revenue Estimate 158.37M 157.67M 160.29M 167.78M Revenue Actual 166.60M 154.10M 158.80M 162.30M

