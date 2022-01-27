First Interstate BancSys: Q4 Earnings Insights
First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Interstate BancSys beat estimated earnings by 15.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.72, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Interstate BancSys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.72
|0.72
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.69
|0.83
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|158.37M
|157.67M
|160.29M
|167.78M
|Revenue Actual
|166.60M
|154.10M
|158.80M
|162.30M
