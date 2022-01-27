 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fair Isaac: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:46pm   Comments
Share:
Fair Isaac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fair Isaac beat estimated earnings by 10.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.7 versus an estimate of $3.36, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 3.13 2.76 2.59 2.27
EPS Actual 3.92 3.38 3.06 2.74
Revenue Estimate 346.81M 328.52M 323.25M 319.64M
Revenue Actual 334.58M 338.18M 331.36M 312.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (FICO)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Needham Names Fair Isaac Top Pick for 2022; Adds To Conviction List
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings