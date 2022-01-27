Fair Isaac: Q1 Earnings Insights
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fair Isaac beat estimated earnings by 10.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.7 versus an estimate of $3.36, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $9.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.13
|2.76
|2.59
|2.27
|EPS Actual
|3.92
|3.38
|3.06
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|346.81M
|328.52M
|323.25M
|319.64M
|Revenue Actual
|334.58M
|338.18M
|331.36M
|312.41M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings