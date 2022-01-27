Robert Half International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Robert Half International beat estimated earnings by 4.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.45, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $466.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Robert Half International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.40
|1.05
|0.79
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.33
|0.98
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|1.64B
|1.48B
|1.35B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.71B
|1.58B
|1.40B
|1.30B
