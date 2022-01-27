OceanFirst Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OceanFirst Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.44, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OceanFirst Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.43
|0.40
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.49
|0.44
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|75.67M
|77.60M
|78.81M
|75.41M
|Revenue Actual
|77.13M
|74.02M
|73.60M
|77.85M
