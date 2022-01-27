OceanFirst Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OceanFirst Financial beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.44, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OceanFirst Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.43 0.40 0.38 EPS Actual 0.45 0.49 0.44 0.39 Revenue Estimate 75.67M 77.60M 78.81M 75.41M Revenue Actual 77.13M 74.02M 73.60M 77.85M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.