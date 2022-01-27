Midland States Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Midland States Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 28.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Midland States Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.94 0.84 0.62 EPS Actual 0.86 0.86 0.82 0.54 Revenue Estimate 69.09M 68.43M 69.81M 68.50M Revenue Actual 66.54M 67.53M 66.68M 67.85M

