Midland States Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Midland States Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 28.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Midland States Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.94
|0.84
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.86
|0.82
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|69.09M
|68.43M
|69.81M
|68.50M
|Revenue Actual
|66.54M
|67.53M
|66.68M
|67.85M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings