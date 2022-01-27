Clearfield: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 70.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $24.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clearfield's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.30 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.53 0.44 0.27 0.23 Revenue Estimate 38.25M 32.10M 25.80M 24.75M Revenue Actual 45.24M 38.73M 29.69M 27.09M

