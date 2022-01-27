Clearfield: Q1 Earnings Insights
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 70.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $24.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clearfield's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.30
|0.17
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.44
|0.27
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|38.25M
|32.10M
|25.80M
|24.75M
|Revenue Actual
|45.24M
|38.73M
|29.69M
|27.09M
