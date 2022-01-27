KLA: Q2 Earnings Insights
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KLA beat estimated earnings by 2.76%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $5.44, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $702.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 4.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KLA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.52
|3.99
|3.60
|3.19
|EPS Actual
|4.64
|4.43
|3.85
|3.24
|Revenue Estimate
|2.04B
|1.87B
|1.75B
|1.60B
|Revenue Actual
|2.08B
|1.93B
|1.80B
|1.65B
