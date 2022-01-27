 Skip to main content

KLA: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KLA beat estimated earnings by 2.76%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $5.44, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $702.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 4.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KLA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 4.52 3.99 3.60 3.19
EPS Actual 4.64 4.43 3.85 3.24
Revenue Estimate 2.04B 1.87B 1.75B 1.60B
Revenue Actual 2.08B 1.93B 1.80B 1.65B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

