Ethan Allen Interiors: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ethan Allen Interiors's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.65 0.57 0.68 EPS Actual 0.80 0.74 0.58 0.69 Revenue Estimate 182.50M 177.90M 177.00M 178.80M Revenue Actual 182.33M 178.32M 176.96M 178.83M

