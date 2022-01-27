Ethan Allen Interiors: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ethan Allen Interiors beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ethan Allen Interiors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.65
|0.57
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.74
|0.58
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|182.50M
|177.90M
|177.00M
|178.80M
|Revenue Actual
|182.33M
|178.32M
|176.96M
|178.83M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings