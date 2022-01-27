 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atlassian Corporation: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Atlassian Corporation: Q2 Earnings Insights

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 28.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.39, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $187.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 9.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.18 0.29 0.32
EPS Actual 0.46 0.24 0.48 0.37
Revenue Estimate 582.32M 524.09M 533.73M 471.66M
Revenue Actual 614.02M 559.54M 568.73M 501.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TEAM)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Atlassian Corporation
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Atlassian Corporation
Expert Ratings For Atlassian Corporation
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings