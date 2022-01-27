Atlassian Corporation: Q2 Earnings Insights
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlassian Corporation beat estimated earnings by 28.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.39, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $187.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 9.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.18
|0.29
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.24
|0.48
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|582.32M
|524.09M
|533.73M
|471.66M
|Revenue Actual
|614.02M
|559.54M
|568.73M
|501.36M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings