Recap: Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Juniper Networks beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $77.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Juniper Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.39
|0.25
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.43
|0.30
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.14B
|1.06B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.17B
|1.07B
|1.22B
