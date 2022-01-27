 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Juniper Networks beat estimated earnings by 5.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $77.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Juniper Networks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.39 0.25 0.53
EPS Actual 0.46 0.43 0.30 0.55
Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.14B 1.06B 1.19B
Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.17B 1.07B 1.22B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JNPR)

Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Analysts Cut F5 Price Target Following Lack-Lustre Outlook
A Preview Of Juniper Networks's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Juniper Networks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings