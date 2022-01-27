Visa: Q1 Earnings Insights
Visa (NYSE:V) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Visa beat estimated earnings by 6.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.7, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.37 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Visa's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|1.34
|1.27
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.49
|1.38
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|6.53B
|5.85B
|5.55B
|5.53B
|Revenue Actual
|6.56B
|6.13B
|5.73B
|5.69B
