 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Robinhood Stock Slumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Technical Levels To Watch
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2022 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Robinhood Stock Slumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Technical Levels To Watch

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower Thursday and continue to trend lower in what traders call a falling wedge pattern. Robinhood is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the market close today. Analyst estimates indicate the company is expected to report a loss of 42 cents per share and revenue is estimated to come in at $370.92 million.

Robinhood was down 5.72% at $11.70 late in Thursday afternoon trading. 

See Also: How To Buy Robinhood Stock

Robinhood Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is nearing the point of what traders call a falling wedge pattern. The falling wedge pattern is considered a bullish reversal pattern, but only if the price can cross and hold above the pattern resistance.
  • The stock trades below the 50-day moving average (green) and indicates bearish sentiment. This moving average may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trend lower and now sits at 20. This shows that many sellers have been pushing into the stock. Sellers heavily outweigh the buyers in the stock and are looking to continue the bearish trend.

hood1-27-22.jpg

What’s Next For Robinhood?

Robinhood has had a bearish look for months as it continues to form lower highs and lower lows. The price has been getting condensed between these highs and lows and could see a turnaround if resistance can break and the price can hold above the level.

Bullish traders are looking for the resistance break and for the RSI to begin to form higher lows and climb out of the oversold region.

Bearish traders are in control of the stock and want to see the price continue to fall lower. Bears are looking to see the price cross below the pattern support for a possible strong bearish move to occur. 

Photo courtesy of Robinhood. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOOD)

What To Watch For When Robinhood Reports Q4 Results After The Bell
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: XLNX, ARDS, LRCX, HOOD, WDC
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
What's Going On With GameStop And AMC Entertainment Shares Today?
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Ethereum Rising Above A Whopping $20T Market Cap In Next 10 Years
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Price Rising Above $1M By 2030
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com