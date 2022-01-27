 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Phillips 66's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-01-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Phillips 66 will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.87.

Phillips 66 bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.24, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.94 0.86 -1.40 -1.05
EPS Actual 3.18 0.74 -1.16 -1.16
Price Change % -2.57% -5.82% -0.26% -5.11%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $85.05 as of January 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

