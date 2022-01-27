Recap: BayCom Q4 Earnings
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BayCom beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.5, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $401.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BayCom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.42
|0.42
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.49
|0.40
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|18.27M
|18.63M
|18.03M
|19.23M
|Revenue Actual
|21.75M
|20.23M
|20.32M
|21.37M
