Recap: BayCom Q4 Earnings

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BayCom beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.5, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $401.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BayCom's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.42 0.42 0.36 EPS Actual 0.51 0.49 0.40 0.39 Revenue Estimate 18.27M 18.63M 18.03M 19.23M Revenue Actual 21.75M 20.23M 20.32M 21.37M

